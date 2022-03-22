×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | ISIS/Islamic State | North Korea | kid rock | trump | isis | north korea

Kid Rock: Trump Sought My Advice on ISIS, North Korea

Donald Trump and Kid Rock
Then-President Donald Trump,left, shakes hands with musician Kid Rock, right, after signing the Hatch-Goodlatte Music Modernization Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at ensuring artists who released records prior to 1972 are paid royalties from digital services on Oct. 11, 2018. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 March 2022 01:14 PM

Kid Rock says when Donald Trump was President, the commander in chief asked him for messaging advice about ISIS and what to do about North Korea.

The singer made his comments during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

"I mean, I was there with him one day when he ended the caliphate," Kid Rock, recalled. "He wanted to put out a tweet. And it was like — I don't like to speak out of school. I hope I'm not.

Kid Rock said Trump read him the tweet about ISIS.

"I'm paraphrasing — but it was like, 'if you ever joined the caliphate, and trying to do this, you're going to be dead,' " the rocker said.

"He [Trump] goes, 'What do you think'? I go, 'Awesome ...' "

The actual tweet was reworded, he said.

He laughingly recalled Trump seeking advice from him about North Korea.

" 'What do you think we should do about North Korea?' " he said Trump asked.

And, he said, he replied: "I'm like, 'I don't think I'm qualified to answer this.' "

Kid Rock said he had met Trump while at the White House as a guest of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

"We ended up becoming buddies and spending a lot of time on the golf course," he said of Trump.

Kid Rock, at 51, had flirted with his own bid as a Republican candidate for a Senate seat from Michigan in 2017, but announced later that year that "… no, I'm not running for Senate."

That same year, he posed for photos in the Oval Office with Trump, Palin and singer Ted Nugent, another rocker who is a Trump fan.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Kid Rock says when Donald Trump was President, the commander-in-chief asked him for messaging advice about ISIS and what to do about North Korea.
kid rock, trump, isis, north korea
278
2022-14-22
Tuesday, 22 March 2022 01:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved