Kid Rock: Trump Sought My Advice on ISIS, North Korea

Kid Rock says when Donald Trump was President, the commander in chief asked him for messaging advice about ISIS and what to do about North Korea.

The singer made his comments during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

"I mean, I was there with him one day when he ended the caliphate," Kid Rock, recalled. "He wanted to put out a tweet. And it was like — I don't like to speak out of school. I hope I'm not.

Kid Rock said Trump read him the tweet about ISIS.

"I'm paraphrasing — but it was like, 'if you ever joined the caliphate, and trying to do this, you're going to be dead,' " the rocker said.

"He [Trump] goes, 'What do you think'? I go, 'Awesome ...' "

The actual tweet was reworded, he said.

He laughingly recalled Trump seeking advice from him about North Korea.

" 'What do you think we should do about North Korea?' " he said Trump asked.

And, he said, he replied: "I'm like, 'I don't think I'm qualified to answer this.' "

Kid Rock said he had met Trump while at the White House as a guest of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

"We ended up becoming buddies and spending a lot of time on the golf course," he said of Trump.

Kid Rock, at 51, had flirted with his own bid as a Republican candidate for a Senate seat from Michigan in 2017, but announced later that year that "… no, I'm not running for Senate."

That same year, he posed for photos in the Oval Office with Trump, Palin and singer Ted Nugent, another rocker who is a Trump fan.