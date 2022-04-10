×
Kid Rock Launches Tour With Trump Greeting Video: 'I Love You All'

Musician Kid Rock speaks in 2018 after then President Donald Trump signing the Hatch-Goodlatte Music Modernization Act. ( SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday, 10 April 2022 11:32 AM

Kid Rock's "Bad Reputation" tour kicked off with a video greeting to fans from former President Donald Trump this week.

The video played at the start of the tour Wednesday night at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, USA Today reported from a TikTok video posting by a concert goer.

"Hello, everyone, I love you all," Trump says in the video that has generated more than 92,000 hearts and 742,000 views. "You're going to have a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Quite frankly, he's amazing. All of you in attendance are the true backbone of our great country: hard working, God-fearing, rock 'n' roll patriots."

Trump, who has had Kid Rock as a golf partner, joked the musician should stick to his career in entertainment.

"One of the greatest entertainers of our time – not the best golfer, by any means," Trump continued in the video. "His golf game could use a little work. But a great, great entertainer, and that's why you're there.

"Let's all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let's make America rock again!"

Kid Rock them came out, opening with his new hit "We the People," trashing COVID tyranny, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Black Lives Matter, Big Tech, fake news, and President Joe Biden.

Like Trump, Kid Rock, a Michigan native named Robert James Ritchie, speaks in an unscripted way and stresses freedom and American exceptionalism in his music.

Kid Rock's "Bad Reputation" tour kicked off with a video greeting to fans from former President Donald Trump this week.
Sunday, 10 April 2022 11:32 AM
