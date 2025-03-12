Gov. Stitt to Newsmax: Spending Cuts Put Dem 'Butts in a Sling'

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told Newsmax Wednesday that big spending cuts and layoffs this week at the Department of Education have put Democrat "butts in a sling."

Stitt told "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE" that those who are complaining the loudest don't understand how education works in the U.S.

"And I remind everybody it's the states that educate. We hire the teachers, we build the schools, and we're educating our students," he said.

"What exactly does the Department of Education federally do?"

The Oklahoma governor said the answer is not much.

"We applaud the fact to get rid of some of the bureaucracy at the national level that really does nothing to benefit Oklahoma kids."

Stitt said an important aspect of reduced bureaucracy helping states and children is promoting school choice. "I remind people all the time, rich people already have school choice, right? They move to the best neighborhoods."

"But we just gave every single family in Oklahoma school choice to go to a private school, a Christian school, and unlock really the free market in the education system, which is really the only thing that's going to turn it around and hold people accountable," he said.

