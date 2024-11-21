WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kevin stitt | donald trump | deporting | criminals | immigrants | oklahoma | biden administration

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt to Newsmax: Will Join Trump in Deporting Criminals

Thursday, 21 November 2024 08:57 PM EST

Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt pledged Thursday on Newsmax to collaborate with President-elect Donald Trump on "day one" to deport undocumented immigrants in the state's prisons, labeling them as "bad guys" who need to be removed.

Stitt voiced his commitment to aiding Trump's immigration agenda during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," emphasizing the urgency of removing undocumented immigrants incarcerated in Oklahoma once Trump assumes office on Jan. 20.

"I directed our Department of Public Safety to work with President Trump. So, day one in office, we can get the bad guys out of our state and out of our prisons," he said.

"I just thought it was really important when the Biden administration has failed the American people, the Oklahoma people, and we have people that are in our prisons that are in the country illegally, and they're criminals," Stitt said.

Trump has pledged to launch what he describes as "the largest deportation operation" in U.S. history, a cornerstone of his return to the White House. His plan faces significant resistance from immigration advocacy groups and Democratic leaders, who are already drafting lawsuits to challenge anticipated policies.

Twenty-four Democrat attorneys general across the nation are preparing to counter Trump's immigration initiatives, according to Sean Rankin, president of the Democratic Attorneys General Association, as reported by ABC News.

These state leaders aim to use legal strategies used during Trump's first term to oppose Trump's sweeping deportation efforts.





Thursday, 21 November 2024 08:57 PM
