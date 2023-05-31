Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax: McCarthy Caved 'Too Much'

Member of both the House Rules and Budget Committees, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-S.C., "gave in too much" to President Joe Biden's negotiation demands on the debt ceiling.

While appearing on "American Agenda," Norman explained that McCarthy "gave in too much" when "some of your best deals are the ones you step away from."

"I think that he was under the impression that we were under a strict time bomb, with the debt ceiling coming due. The default is what all the media had," he said. "But [U.S. Secretary of the Treasury] Janet Yellen never answered a question as to why she set the dates that she did. Another two weeks of negotiations would have been beneficial.

"The linchpin that made me go against this bill was when they gave this administration [an] unlimited amount of trillions that [Biden] could add up until 2025," Norman added.

"We added $1.5 trillion, and it ended in March of next year. ... There's some good things in here, but you don't compromise when you got a president that's paying college tuition for everybody in this country, when you have an administration that hires 87,000 IRS agents at $80 billion, and those are things the speaker gave in on.

"I'm tired of politicians campaigning on being a conservative," Norman said. "I've heard it all my life: 'We'll do it tomorrow,' or 'The Senate won't pass it.'"

Congress is expected to vote on the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 on Wednesday night. Earlier, Norman noted that he expects it will pass.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!