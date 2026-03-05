Rep. Kiley to Newsmax: Removing US Personnel From Mideast Would Be 'Disaster'

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., warned Thursday on Newsmax that a congressional push to remove U.S. personnel from the region around Iran would be “a total disaster,” arguing the move could jeopardize American forces and allies while undermining ongoing security objectives.

Appearing on “National Report,” Kiley said the war powers resolution under consideration in the House would force an immediate withdrawal of U.S. personnel from the region, regardless of conditions on the ground.

“Important to understand about this war powers resolution is that what it says is that U.S. personnel must be removed from the region,” he said.

Kiley argued that such a step would be dangerous during an active security operation and could weaken the mission’s goals.

“That would be a total disaster, regardless of what you think about the operation itself, to suddenly have the U.S. Congress say right now, we're immediately removing everyone,” he said.

Kiley said a sudden withdrawal would create instability and increase risks for both American personnel and U.S. allies in the region.

“That is going to put not only the objectives of the mission, but America and its allies, at risk,” he said.

While opposing the resolution, Kiley emphasized that Congress should still play a central role in shaping the strategy and objectives of U.S. operations abroad.

“I do believe Congress needs to be centrally involved in defining the scope of the objectives here and how they are pursued going forward,” he said.

However, Kiley argued the broader threat posed by Iran makes maintaining a strong U.S. posture in the region essential.

“Let's be honest, this regime has been the biggest exporter of terrorism in the entire world,” he said.

Kiley said Iran has destabilized the Middle East for decades and directly targeted Americans.

“It’s wreaked untold havoc on the region,” he said. “It's killed Americans.”

Kiley pointed to Iran’s continued pursuit of nuclear weapons as one of the most serious global security threats.

“We simply cannot allow one of the most evil regimes in world history to get its hands on the most dangerous weapon in world history,” he said.

Beyond the situation with Iran, Kiley also expressed concern about domestic security as geopolitical tensions increase.

He criticized political disputes that have delayed funding for the Department of Homeland Security, warning that the timing could leave the country vulnerable.

“Having the department unfunded right now, at a time where we do have this enhanced threat environment, I think it's a dangerous thing,” Kiley said.

