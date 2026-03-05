Rep. Wittman to Newsmax: House Likely to Reject War Powers Resolution

House lawmakers will likely follow the Senate in rejecting a war powers resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump's military action against Iran because lawmakers understand that he has acted within his constitutional authority, Rep. Rob Wittman told Newsmax on Thursday.

"People understand that this is an action by the president, a military action in response to a building threat from Iran," the Virginia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"The president has the constitutional authority to do that, and he has indeed done that," he added.

Senate Republicans on Wednesday led a 47-53 vote against a war powers resolution, which would have let lawmakers demand congressional approval before any further attacks are carried out.

The House is scheduled to cast its vote on a war powers resolution on Thursday.

Wittman, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said lawmakers have been briefed on the operation and its objectives and believe the president's actions fall within his powers as commander in chief.

"I think that this War Powers resolution today will fail because, again, the president, we believe, is acting within his constitutional authority," said Wittman.

He also pointed to comments from Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who has defended the administration's actions and noted that Trump provided the required 48-hour notification to Congress under the War Powers Resolution.

"I think you'll have a few," Wittman said when asked whether some Democrats could join Republicans in opposing the resolution.

"A number of them feel like Sen. Fetterman, and that is that the president has met all the requirements under the Constitution, has advised the Congress, and is looking at this as a short-term action."

Wittman said concerns raised by some lawmakers about a prolonged conflict have been addressed by the administration, noting Trump has ruled out deploying ground forces.

"The president said clearly, no boots on the ground," Wittman said. "So I think he's covered every necessary element of the constitutional responsibilities there."

He also backed comments from House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who said the operation reflects a policy of "peace through strength."

"Peace through strength is a policy that works," Wittman said. "It also is taking away Iran's capability to foment terror and to threaten their neighbors there."

Wittman said Iran's Islamic regime has destabilized the Middle East for decades and poses a threat to the U.S. and its allies.

"If you look at it, the 47 years of this Islamic regime in Iran has not only threatened the region, but it's killed Americans and others in the region there," he said. "They have been a destabilizing force in that region and a threat to America."

He said previous attempts to negotiate or provide financial incentives to Iran failed to curb its behavior.

"You can't try to placate terrorists," Wittman said. "This Islamic regime has killed Americans and killed its own people."

In other matters, Wittman on Thursday criticized Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger over comments about immigration enforcement following the fatal stabbing of a woman at a Fairfax County bus stop.

He said local authorities had warned prosecutors about the suspect's criminal record, which included more than 30 prior violent felony convictions, but Spanberger said ICE should have gotten a judicial warrant in order to detain the man.

"She ran as a former law enforcement officer, saying that she was going to protect Virginians," Wittman said. "Yet the governor goes down the road to say, 'Oh no, we want to protect criminals.'"

Wittman said failing to cooperate with federal law enforcement undermines public safety.

"Devolving that relationship between state, local, and federal officials is not in the best interest of Virginians," he said.

