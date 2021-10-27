Rep. Crenshaw to Newsmax: Dems' Spending Bill Not Serious on Climate Change

Democrats are not being serious about climate change because steps to build more nuclear power plants or to export more natural gas are not included as part of their multitrillion-dollar spending bill, Rep. Dan Crenshaw insisted on Newsmax Wednesday.

"If they're going to spend $500 billion, they should be spending that and building new nuclear plants all over the country," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "But that's not in their plan because these people are not serious about climate change. They're not serious about reducing emissions."

Building more nuclear plants and exporting natural gas would make the United States more energy independent at the same time, and would make the world cleaner and reduce global carbon emissions by replacing the use of coal in places like China and India, Crenshaw added.

Crenshaw also commented about the testimony being given by Attorney General Merrick Garland, both in the House last week and in the Senate on Wednesday, saying that he also has questions for Garland, particularly whether the Biden administration plans to use the Department of Justice as a political weapon as the Obama administration did.

"If not, what are you doing to prevent that kind of abuse of power like we saw from the IRS, like going after banks that would operate with gun dealers?" he said. "I think that's our big worry with this administration as Republicans, is how they're going to use the arms of government as weapons to fulfill their wishes."

He also said it's an important issue that Garland wrote a memo concerning the investigation of violence or threats being made against school boards, as that is an "atrocious violation of the American process."

"It is based on this idea that parents shouldn't have any control over the curriculum, that they should just sit down and be quiet," said Crenshaw. "What I've told parents is to keep fighting.

"This should embolden you because, look, we still live in a country that follows checks and balances. And these are empty threats. They can't do anything about it. You can still go to your school board meetings; you can still have your voices heard."

Crenshaw also talked about the ongoing fallout from the United States' pullout from Afghanistan, and said he thinks horror stories will keep coming from there "whether it's about Americans or whether it's about women being sold into slavery or children being sold into slavery because that's what we left behind."

