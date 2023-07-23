Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Dems Won't Face Border Reality

Democrats and the Biden administration don't want to go to the southern border to see what is going on because "then they can't have deniability," Rep. Kevin Hern told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I would argue that it's pretty much everybody in the Democratic Party, with the exception of one or two, like [Rep.] Henry Cuellar, a person who lives at the border, who sees this on a regular basis," the Oklahoma Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

He further compared what's happening at the border with a "Trojan horse" strategy, benign war waged by "countries around the world that are not friendly to the United States of America."

"People who are crossing the southern border are not just Mexicans," said Hern. "The majority of people are from around the world … how did they get from the Middle East? How did they get from China? And what are they doing here?

"The reality is that these people are coming across as the Trojan horse for the cartels and the Chinese games, and they're killing Americans and setting up for getting inside of us. While our president is in Ukraine, worried about their borders, our borders are being overrun."

And now, said Hern, "every state is a border state," as President Joe Biden is "doing absolutely nothing about it."

Hern said he called first for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over a year ago, and now he believes he should be impeached.

"The federal legislature has the responsibility of controlling our borders, not just Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, California," said Hern. "We know right now, as I mentioned earlier, fentanyl is killing Americans across this country. For 18 to 45-year-olds, it is the No. 1 killer in America.

Human trafficking is also a consequence of what's happening at the border, said Hern.

"I've been to the southern border multiple times. I've seen the dates, and the phone numbers written on the little girls' feet so that when they are found dead on the journey to come across the southern border, somebody knows who to call, he added. "These little girls are raped six, eight, 10 times on their journey across Mexico."

Meanwhile, the Mexican government is working "in a parallel government" with the cartels, said Hern.

"We have got to work and use our might in our relationship with Mexico to stop this nonsense of them allowing people to come across the country only to end up in America," he said. "This is not what we need to be as Americans. We need to stand up and support our border. Border security is national security."

