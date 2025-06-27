Sen. Cramer to Newsmax: 'Confident' Budget Bill Will Pass House

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told Newsmax Friday the Senate is working to ensure their version of the big, beautiful bill will pass the House.

"A perfect bill that can't pass isn't of much value," Cramer said on "Wake Up America." "Part of the calculation for getting the bill done is getting it done on time but also getting it done to the aggregated satisfaction of at least 50 Republican senators with always keeping in mind that it's got to pass the House as well."

Cramer said he and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., are confident they can get a bill done.

"We've been keeping in mind the challenges that [House Speaker] Mike Johnson[, R-La.,] has in getting this across the finish line," Cramer said. "I'm pretty confident we're going to have a bill that when the choice in front of them is yes or no — 'Is yes better for my constituents than no?' — I think yes is going to be the answer for nearly all of them."

Cramer said the bill will protect rural hospitals.

"One of the things we know in rural America is it's not about having more money so much as it is having rules of the road that allow more flexibility at the state level," Cramer said.

"The reality is Medicaid is a very clumsy, a complicated bureaucracy that treats 50 states 50 different ways. North Dakota is more than capable of dealing with a reduction of the funds. If we can have a rural hospital fund, I think most rural hospitals would prefer to have some money than to have a bureaucracy they're dependent on," he added.

