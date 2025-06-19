Sen. Thune to GOP Colleagues: Back Medicaid Plans

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said he hopes to persuade his Republican colleagues to support the cuts and changes to Medicaid included in the GOP domestic policy bill, The Hill reported.

Thune and Senate Finance Committee Chair Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, on Wednesday and Thursday held a series of meetings with Republican senators to discuss the work and eligibility requirements that would be added to Medicaid under a new provision in the legislation and to address concerns that the bill will increase costs for low-income Americans and states.

"We're looking for solutions. And — without getting into specifics or the details — but we're just talking through some potential options," Thune told reporters Wednesday.

The Hill also noted that sources within the GOP expect a deal on financial assistance to rural hospitals that would likely be forced to closed if the legislation passes.

"The right thing to do is not defund rural hospitals to pay for your pet projects," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said, noting that he's made several proposals for how to keep Missouri hospitals from closing. "If you want your pet project in the bill, go find your own money. Don't defund rural hospitals."

Added Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine: "I have been supporting the inclusion of a provider-relief fund aimed at rural hospitals, nursing homes and community health centers."

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., struck an optimistic tone.

"My expectation is there will be concessions all around," he said. "There are still things to work out to get to a majority. Sometimes that can't really happen until you start putting things on the floor."