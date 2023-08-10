Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Trump Indictments Conspiracy by Dems

All four indictments against former president Donald Trump are part of a conspiracy by Democrats to take him out of the running for the 2024 presidential election, said former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik.

Kerik, who worked for Rudy Giuliani surrounding the efforts to overturn Trump's loss in the 2020 election against President Joe Biden, earlier this week met with investigators from special counsel Jack Smith's team, a signal following the Trump indictment that the probe into allegations he worked to overturn the results of the 2020 election is ongoing.

"As somebody that's on the inside of this and watching it from the inside, so to speak, it's a conspiracy by the Democratic Party," Kerik said Thursday on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"It's a conspiracy to take him out, and they're going to do it through every and any prosecutor that has the courage to step up and bring charges. I don't think these charges should have ever been brought in the first place."

Kerik added: "The New York charges are a joke, the Mar-a-Lago thing shouldn't have happened. If you're going to do Trump, do Biden, do others, and now you got this thing going on in Georgia, which is strictly political."

Trump faces charges, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and obstruction of Congress, in the first case that seeks to hold the Republican former president criminally responsible for his efforts to cling to power after his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and he claims that Smith is targeting him in an effort to derail his 2024 White House campaign.