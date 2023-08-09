×
Tags: donald trump | georgia | fani willis | fulton county | district attorney

Donald Trump to Newsmax: Georgia Won't 'Stand' for 4th Indictment

By    |   Wednesday, 09 August 2023 09:17 PM EDT

Hesitantly joking about potentially being indicted for a fourth time during his "Eric Bolling The Balance" interview Wednesday night on Newsmax, former President Donald Trump said the next one might be a tipping point.

"Look, I don't think the people of Georgia — where I did very well and I won it the first time and I won it, I think, by much more of the second time, I can say that about the whole election, too — I don't think they'd stand for it," Trump told host Eric Bolling in a 42-minute interview from his summer home in Bedminster, New Jersey.

As Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis convenes the latest Trump grand jury, seeking an indictment related to his 2020 presidential election challenge, Bolling asked if she could give Trump a "fair trial."

"No, of course not," Trump said. "This woman is not a capable woman."

Trump asked why an indictment on seeking a 2020 presidential election challenge would come years later — and potentially days before — the 2024 GOP presidential primary kicks off with an Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee.

"Maybe she'll change her mind," Trump told Bolling. "I don't know what she's doing. I really don't know. All I know is she could have done it 2 ½ years ago if she was going to do something.

"And this is about a perfect phone call. A call where I'm questioning the election. I'm telling them that, in my opinion, the election was rigged. And they're saying that I did something incorrect. I didn't do anything wrong.

"I believe I won that election by many, many votes, many, many hundreds of thousands of votes. That's what I think. And I expressed that on the phone call."

As has been reported, Trump asked Georgia to investigate election fraud in the tight race.

"I said, 'What I need is 11,000 votes,'" Trump continued. "I won this thing by hundreds of thousands of votes. That's my opinion, and it's a strong opinion. And I think it's borne out by the facts, and we'll see that."

Trump referenced the House Democrats' first failed impeachment, where he was impeached for asking Ukraine to investigate what are now serious allegations of a bribery scheme, potentially leading all the way up to Joe Biden.

"But she wants to do something on a perfect phone call," Trump said. "This call, I say, was more perfect than my call with Ukraine, which turned out to be a hell of a lot better than people even thought.

"Because I was right about Ukraine when I said you should look into and take a look at Biden. I called to congratulate [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy."

