Ken Starr to Newsmax TV: 'Culture Has Become Quite Hostile' to 'Religious Freedom'

Former U.S. Solicitor General Ken Starr told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that his new book, "Religious Liberty in Crisis: Exercising Your Faith in an Age of Uncertainty," will examine "hostility to religious tradition" in society."

Starr said on "National Report" that "there's so many governors who decided hey, for whatever reason, I'm not going to get into motivation, you know, we're really gonna crack down on churches’ religious worship. One of the worst was New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He actually limited, in certain sections of the city, attendance to 10 people. Well, that's practically a house church or a home church, and even the governor of California was trying to limit of the home bible studies all in the name of public health."

He added, "But they went too far and the good news is, and this is this is a news flash for all of us, we've got to be prepared to stand up, to be courageous, and to fight for our religious liberty. The good news is the Supreme Court of the United States has been very responsive, sometimes unanimously, to claims of religious freedom. But the culture has become quite hostile to religious liberty ... The purpose of the book is to give individuals, pastors, but also just individuals, the tools to say, 'no, here are the principles in our constitutional order. This isn't just my opinion. I'm speaking, with all due respect, from the voice of the Supreme Court of the United States over decades, including the voice of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.'"

When asked about what he meant by the culture becoming hostile to religious liberties, Starr said, "We're seeing objections to the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Catholic order, not providing contraceptives to their employees."

He went on to say, "When we're seeing the city of Philadelphia terminate the ability of Catholic social services in that city to provide services, foster child placement services, that have been provided by Catholic social services in the city for well over a century, when we see bakers and other kinds of service providers being challenged in different states for their unwillingness, as a matter of conscience, to create a certain kind of artistry, especially cakes."

Starr said, "Those things weren't happening 20 years ago, they're happening every day now because of the hostility of some, I'm just going to call it the secular viewpoint of hostility to religious tradition. Religious viewpoints shared by the great Abrahamic faiths. We're not talking about a religious cult with some idiosyncratic view were telling you about the views of mainstream Christianity, of orthodox Judaism, of Islam in the whole arena of do we have to participate in the celebration of a same sex ceremony. They have the constitutional right, obviously, the Supreme Court has held that, but shouldn't we at the same time protect freedom of conscience? That's the key point that I'm arguing in the book."

