Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Border Efforts Making a Difference

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Wednesday that despite the constant legal challenges to his state's border protection efforts, the work of conservatives in Texas are "making a difference."

Late on Tuesday evening, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a temporary hold on Texas’ recently passed border enforcement law. The hotly contested new guidelines would allow state law enforcement authorities to arrest people suspected of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Yet, Paxton said regardless of the new law, the other measures the state has taken such as buoys in the Rio Grande River and razor wire are helping. "I think it’s already making a difference and people are moving to New Mexico and California. It doesn’t help the overall problem, but it does help Texas, and the other states would have a choice to do the same this if they decided that actually cared about this issue," Paxton said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"It’s tremendously expensive to do what we’re doing. We spent billions and billions of dollars on law enforcement and building fences and barriers, but I do think it makes a difference."

