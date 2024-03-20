Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Biden Admin 'Unwilling' to Enforce Border

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's administration is "unwilling … to enforce the border," and raised concerns that this could lead to terrorist attacks in the United States.

Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the House Intelligence Committee in an annual presentation on threats to the United States. He said during his testimony, "You've seen a veritable rogue's gallery of foreign terrorist organizations calling for terrorist attacks against us in a way that we haven't seen in a long, long time."

Lankford told "Wake Up America" the possibility that people with ties to terrorist cells could be moving across the country has "been my concern for months."

He added, "Now that we continue to be able to see the rise in this number in the administration has been very … withholding of information," and trying "to keep us from finding out exactly how many people are on this list."

The senator continued, "We have 58 people on the terror watch list, but the special interest alien list, these are people we don't know. They may be in the same family, travel within the same travel pattern, come from areas of known terrorism, or travel with terrorists that we know that risk is there, but we don't know anything about them. So they're listed as a special interest alien right now."

He said, "As far as we can tell, they're just being released into the country pending a hearing, they're freely roaming around the country, and we believe the number is in the thousands of people that this administration has identified as a national security risk, but has not detained them."

