Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Biden Left Border Open on Purpose

By    |   Monday, 04 March 2024 09:08 PM EST

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton dismissed the idea that the Biden administration is serious about controlling the chaos at the U.S. southern border telling Newsmax on Monday, "If they were actually trying to do something about this they would have called in the experts. That's what we always do. We call the experts, and the experts are the border patrol. They ignored federal law, and they did that on purpose."

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito temporarily blocked the Texas law from taking effect which would have given state officials broad powers to arrest and prosecute those who have entered the country illegally.

"I certainly hope that they'll leave Texas alone. No state would have joined the union had the deal been that the federal government is going to say to the states, well if we don't defend you, by the way, it's illegal for you to defend yourself," Paxton said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

