Texas AG Ken Paxton to Newsmax: Trump Keeping Border in the News

Former President Donald Trump, who is speaking Saturday in Austin, Texas, during the daylong American Freedom Tour, is helping to keep the border situation in the news while helping the nation focus on what is not happening there under President Joe Biden, Texas Attorney Ken Paxton told Newsmax.

"I think it's great that he's coming here, given the current president doesn't come here," Paxton, who has Trump's endorsement in the upcoming Texas primary elections, told "Saturday Report." "He doesn't have an interest in the border."

Paxton said Trump's endorsement has been "tremendously helpful."

"We were leading in the polls before the endorsement, but certainly having the endorsement of President Trump, every Republican covets it," he said. "It makes it significant difference in the race and it gives your voters confidence that the person running is a supporter of the president that did a lot of really good things for America."

In addition to Trump, other feature speakers at Saturday's event, being held at the Austin Convention Center, include his son Donald Trump Jr., former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ted Nugent, Kevin Sorbo, and more. Another stop for the tour is planned for June 18 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Paxton also talked about the pending end of Title 42 protection at the border, with the health-related code used under the Trump administration to stop border crossings will be lifted by Biden.

"Title 42 is a significant pillar in keeping people out," Paxton said. "It's the only thing left that the Biden administration hasn't taken away."

But with that also being lifted, "the numbers are just going to go [higher] at the end," Paxton said. "The cartels know this. They're in business to make money and the Biden administration is signaling from the beginning to them to get people to the Border Patrol … just turn yourself in and we'll take care of the rest. It's a handoff at the border."

There is currently an injunction to keep the regulation from being lifted, and Texas is fighting its own lawsuit in court, Paxton added.

"We believe that we're going to stop it," Paxton said. "I do think that the courts will uphold the law. We have tools in the toolbox. We have federal laws the president is supposed to follow, including Title 42, that, if they're upheld, they actually do make a difference."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!