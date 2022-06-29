×
Tags: ken paxton | migrants | san antonio | us-mexico border

Ken Paxton to Newsmax: San Antonio Migrant Disaster 'Going to Happen Again'

People place flowers and candles at a makeshift memorial where a tractor-trailer was discovered with deceased migrants inside, outside San Antonio, Texas. (Chandan Khana/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 June 2022 05:10 PM EDT

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Wednesday that the U.S. will see similar alleged human trafficking attempts to the one in San Antonio that resulted in the deaths of dozens of people.

Paxton claimed on "John Bachman Now" that President Joe Biden, "on day one of his administration started inviting people to come across the border. And the foreseeable results are exactly what happened in San Antonio with over 50 people dying, it's going to happen again. The Biden administration knows it's going to happen again. They know … more people are going to die, more Americans are going to die, more immigrants are going to die, that the cartels are going to make billions, and they're willing to trade all of that to get more people in this country."

He went on to say, "You know, it's amazing. We just had this terrible shooting in Uvalde and the president, obviously, spent a lot of time and focus on that and talked about it and on his legislation. And here we have even more people dying, and the president just misses it as the cartel's problem. When, in reality, he could stop this tomorrow or begin to stop it tomorrow if he'd actually enforce federal law. He has no interest in that, he's willing to let these people go and more in the future will die because of this policy."

Wednesday, 29 June 2022 05:10 PM
