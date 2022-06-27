×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: migrant | police | texas | southern border | illegals | deaths

More Than 40 Dead in Tractor Trailer in San Antonio

yellow police tape is stretched across a blue sky in the background
(Bill Clark/AP)

Monday, 27 June 2022 09:17 PM

More than 40 people were found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas, local media reported Monday, citing a source close to the investigation.

San Antonio's WOAI TV reported an estimated 42 were migrants and police were investigating. KSAT TV channel said the truck was found next to railroad tracks in the city's Southwest Side neighborhood.

San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed multiple police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck.

In addition to the dead, 16 others were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions, multiple San Antonio Police Department sources told KSAT.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
More than 40 people were found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas, local media reported Monday, citing a source close to the investigation.
migrant, police, texas, southern border, illegals, deaths
111
2022-17-27
Monday, 27 June 2022 09:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved