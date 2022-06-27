More Than 40 Dead in Tractor Trailer in San Antonio

More than 40 people were found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas, local media reported Monday, citing a source close to the investigation.

San Antonio's WOAI TV reported an estimated 42 were migrants and police were investigating. KSAT TV channel said the truck was found next to railroad tracks in the city's Southwest Side neighborhood.

San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed multiple police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck.

In addition to the dead, 16 others were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions, multiple San Antonio Police Department sources told KSAT.