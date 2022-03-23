Rep. Ken Buck to Newsmax: War Crimes Accusation 'Changes World Opinion'

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the United States accusing Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine "changes world opinion to a certain extent," and could help the enforcement of sanctions.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that "members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine. We've seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities."

Buck told "American Agenda" later that day that the accusation "changes world opinion to a certain extent.”

"I think that one of the issues that the State Department and the Biden Administration are working on is to make sure that President Putin and the Russian government are seen as pariahs around the world."

"The fact … that they've committed war crimes and the fact that we can prove that they've committed war crimes. We have great credibility in the world and discussing these kinds of issues, and I think that we will be able to show those war crimes in the future," he added.

The Colorado Republican said said that the criticism "helps to enforce the sanctions that we're trying to enforce," and "it may move China a little bit further away from Russia, and it certainly moves countries that are in the middle further away from Russia."