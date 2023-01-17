Ken Buck's 'Crushed' Reveals Big Tech Dangers

“No one — conservative or liberal — should be comfortable with a few Silicon Valley oligarchs having a monopoly over the marketplace of ideas, and with it, democracy itself.”

— From the Introduction to "CRUSHED"

When the Founding Fathers drafted our Constitution, they had no idea there would be a “Big Tech” — or any concept of the immense power these companies would wield over our people — including the ability to crush and censor dissent, free speech, and a free press.

But the Fathers did provide mechanisms — a system of checks and balances — for the people to stop dangerous monopolies like Google, Facebook, Apple, Twitter, and Amazon from suffocating our business and political life.

Few know more about these mechanisms than Rep. Ken Buck, who has been a leader in Congress fighting against the unchecked power of Big Tech.

In "CRUSHED: Big Tech’s War on Free Speech," Buck exposes the bullying and predatory behavior of the Big Tech giants who have used their technologies and their unbelievable market shares to stifle commerce and censor free speech.

In "CRUSHED" you will find out about:

Big Tech’s censoring of conservatives like former President Donald Trump

How Google breaks all the rules but gets no pushback from Congress

The latest on Twitter’s collusion with the FBI and more

Big Tech’s efforts to help Joe Biden defeat Trump in the 2020 election

The shocking censorship of Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal

Elon Musk’s real impact on Twitter

The big fight ahead on stopping Big Tech’s monopoly power

Buck spells out the inside details of how these companies restrict free markets, stop competition, increase prices, and ultimately hurt consumers.

Even worse, Big Tech companies like Google, Twitter, and Facebook are actively censoring conservative news and views, as they openly manipulate information provided to voters.

Buck shows how these tech giants are true monopolies, and their concentrated power coupled with their left-wing bias pose a serious danger for our democracy.

In contrast to the robber barons of the Gilded Age who posed simply a threat to commerce, Big Tech threatens the very core of our political system. It controls the flow of information shared with the public for its own financial and political gain.

Finally, in "CRUSHED," Buck argues that while Americans are under siege by Big Tech, we are not destroyed. We can still take on Big Tech, fight back, and even win. The future of our nation depends on it, he says.

Rep. Ken Buck is a Republican representing Colorado's 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He is a member of the Freedom Caucus and ranking member on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law.

He has been a leading voice in Congress for reforming the power of Big Tech.