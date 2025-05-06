SBA Chief Loeffler to Newsmax: SBA to Boost Manufacturing Loans to $10M

Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler said Tuesday on Newsmax that the agency is doubling down on manufacturing, announcing a significant increase in loan limits in line with President Donald Trump's economic policy.

Loeffler said the agency has doubled its manufacturing loan limits to $10 million to help small businesses invest in U.S.-based production, particularly in critical industries like semiconductors.

"We've doubled our manufacturing loan limits to $10 million to ensure that manufacturers have the resources they need, and President Trump is solidly behind that," Loeffler said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "I'm anxious for that to pass real quick [in the] House and Senate."

The announcement comes during National Small Business Week, which Loeffler said marks a time of renewed confidence and investment among small business owners.

"Small businesses are investing, and that's why we're celebrating National Small Business Week because we are seeing tremendous optimism. They're hiring. They're building. They're growing," she said. Speaking from American Semiconductor, Loeffler highlighted efforts to rebuild domestic supply chains. "They're helping us take back our supply chains to onshore, which is what Made in America is all about."

Loeffler said the belief that U.S. manufacturing is a relic of the past is unfounded.

"Well, first of all, never bet against America, right?" she said. "What we're seeing is a resurgence to Made in America. And I've traveled to manufacturers across this country, and they said, 'We have been fighting the narrative that manufacturing is dead in this country.' It's absolutely not true. We just needed a president that would believe in us."

Loeffler credited President Trump's support of American industry and workers for helping spark the resurgence.

"He is working so hard every day to reestablish fair trade for this country to get not just our economic security back, but our national security," she said. "We need to make sure that we don't listen to the media narrative on the left because they don't believe that we can make it. They want to keep us dependent on government. And I want to put the power back in the private sector."

Loeffler also stressed the national security importance of investing in domestic chip production, noting the country currently produces just 3% of the world's semiconductors.

"This is absolutely national security, and we see it right now in terms of onshoring our chips [which] is critically important," she said. "We have to ship that intellectual property offshore to China and have them process. So we absolutely have to rapidly invest in that."

"Some of that's happening right now, but we certainly need more investment in this sector," Loeffler said. "It is being done, but that investment is needed."

"We're championing it to raise the awareness of not just chips manufacturing, but all types of manufacturing that we are so dependent on — pharmaceutical, food manufacturing, AI, and energy," she said. "So that's what we're doing at Small Business Week — make sure that people not only buy Made in America but that we build Made in America."

