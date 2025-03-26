Rep. Williams: SBA Has Good Reason to Flee Sanctuary Cities

Under the Biden administration, sanctuary cities disregarded federal law without retribution, turning our once great municipalities into crime-ridden sanctuaries for illegal immigrants.

Thankfully, we can say that came to an end on Jan. 20, 2025.

President Donald Trump has established a no-nonsense policy on illegal immigration, one which penalizes sanctuary cities and ends their long-term sweetheart relationship with federal agencies.

The Trump policy on sanctuary cities is clear: if you are going to benefit from federal partnership, you must play by federal rules.

Progressive politicians can no longer opt out of mandatory law enforcement and still expect to receive the gift of federal jobs and proximity.

The first federal agency to announce significant punitive action against sanctuary cities is the Small Business Administration (SBA).

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler announced that the SBA is leaving six sanctuary cities: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York, and Seattle.

This relocation is a major step to save taxpayer dollars, fairly distribute federal jobs and assistance, as well as move federal employees out of unsafe cities plagued with high crime.

Every city being vacated by the SBA is known not only for its sanctuary policies but also for its high crime rate coupled with unaffordable cost of living.

These issues were exacerbated by an extreme influx of illegal aliens pouring into the U.S. during the Biden administration.

Denver, Colorado, is a perfect example of the chaos caused by Biden’s border crisis together with far-left sanctuary city policies.

During the Biden administration, over 40,000 migrants moved to The Mile High City.

The crime rate steadily increased, and the city used $365 million taxpayer dollars on services for illegal immigrants.

Small businesses could not survive the crime and chaos, resulting in a steady decline in the city's small businesses and restaurants.

Like Denver, it is unreasonable for the SBA to remain in any city that is actively working against the success of its own Main Street.

Rather, the SBA should relocate field offices to communities where SBA investments are the most likely to result in success for law-abiding American small business owners, benefiting local communities and the United States as a whole.

Under his leadership, our nation's 47th commander in chief is committed to putting an end to this extreme lawlessness.

Following federal law is not optional, and violating immigration law is not a victimless crime, yet liberal politicians have gotten away with disregarding the rule of law and destroying their cities for decades.

The failure of sanctuary cities to prosecute, imprison, and deport illegal criminals has led to the deaths of countless innocent Americans, including Laken Riley, Bambi Larson, Kate Steinle, and many more.

The SBA’s relocation is a justified and better investment for main street America.

Liberal politicians and woke activists are responsible for making sanctuary cities unaffordable, unsafe, and untenable for businesses.

It no longer makes sense for federal agencies to persist in cities that crush businesses through overregulation and high costs.

The SBA should move all its offices out of sanctuary cities and into communities that support its mission of uplifting small businesses and fostering innovation.

Congressman Roger Williams, R-Texas, is chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Small Business. He represents the 25th Congressional District of Texas.