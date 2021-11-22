Rep. Keller to Newsmax: Dems 'Lying to the American People' on Spending Bill

Democrats pushing the "Build Back Better" bill are "lying to the American people" about the true costs and effects of the proposed legislation should it be signed into law, Rep. Fred Keller said on Newsmax Monday.

"They're lying to the American people and I think the American people know it," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "The only person who can say spending $5 trillion is going cost zero is somebody who has been in Washington far too long."

Instead, the bill will drive up inflation and will allow 87,000 IRS agents to "spy on your bank accounts," said Keller.

And, he said the agents will go after anyone making $10,000 in transactions in a year.

"They're sending the IRS after people that work hard every day, and that's how they're trying to make up the difference and say this costs nothing," said Keller. "It is going to cost the American people lots of money. They're going to pay more for their fuel. They're going to pay more to heat their homes ... the stuff that is in this bill is just ridiculous."

Meanwhile, Keller said he'd like to know if Democrats will vote to fund again, in a few years, the programs they will have enacted through the spending bill, such as the child care tax credit and child care.

"If they do vote to re-fund those, then the score is totally wrong, and it is $5 trillion," he said. "Let's stop playing games with this, and let's get down to the serious business of making sure we're accountable to the American people for the decisions we make … this bill is not going to be helpful to Americans that are trying to make ends meet."

Further, polls show that most Americans don't favor more government spending, including with the current spending measure, as it will incentivize people not to work and will give money to people who have entered the country illegally.

"What's the Fed going to do to try and slow down inflation next year if they start raising interest rates?" he asked. "How much more money is that going to cost the American people just for debt service? And then you look at problems with Medicare. I mean that's in trouble and projected to run out of money in upcoming years, and here we are just spending more and more dollars."

