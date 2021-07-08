Rep. Keller to Newsmax: Afghanistan Pullout Must Come From Point of Strength

When former President Donald Trump started the planning to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan, the country was in a "position where America had strength," but the country isn't in that place at this point with President Joe Biden, Rep. Fred Keller told Newsmax Thursday.

"There's a lot of things that we can talk about when we talk about how the present administration handles things that were begun by the previous administration," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "I think the president needs to learn that we need to be leading from a position of strength."

But that hasn't happened, whether it's been about energy, helping Israel, reentering the Paris climate accords, or more, said Keller.

The congressman also discussed the opinion piece he wrote for Wednesday's Washington Examiner in which he called for further investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In it, he wrote how the Chinese Communist Party has been reluctant to share information and is working overtime to hide details about the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"One thing we do know and we can talk about the things we know, we know that China had final authority on who was on this investigation early on," said Keller. "We know they weren't honest with us, and we need to get to the bottom. That we owe that to the American people.

"We lost over 600,000 Americans, families, family members, friends of people all across our nation. They deserve their government to get answers or what happened over in China, and this administration already stopped an investigation that had been started.

"So I don't know how they think by stopping that and starting a new one ... but we need to get to the bottom of it. I think Congress needs to step in and get it."

Keller also spoke out about the administration's push for a door-to-door vaccine information program, saying that the government "should not be pushing health decisions for everyday Americans. This is a health decision on whether someone or not wants to get vaccinated or have their child vaccinated. Now they're pushing vaccinations door to door. That to me is not what the administration should do."