Mike Pompeo to Newsmax TV: Don't Give in to China's CCP

Amid testy public exchanges between the Biden administration and the Chinese Communist Party during two-day talks in Alaska this week, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Newsmax TV warned the CCP does not have good intentions.

"The reality is that their words don't mean a heck of a lot," Pompeo told Thursday's "Stinchfield." "They will try to delay and press their advantage.

"What the administration needs to do is be strong, to impose real cost on China when they misbehave, and to make sure that American freedom and security are at the front of every policy element with respect to China."

Pompeo expressed concern that new Secretary of State Antony Blinken might talk tough publicly but ultimately try to make a deal with China on its terms instead of on behalf of Americans.

"Make no mistake about it: The Chinese Communist Party believes that America is in decline, that they're on the rise, and they intend to take full advantage of that," Pompeo told host Grant Stinchfield.

"Call them an enemy. Call him them an adversary. Call them what you will. But it is their intention to be the dominant power in the world, and they intend to do so quickly."

The CCP is not pulling punches, and if the Biden administration were to let its guard down, China will achieve its objective to be world leaders, Pompeo added.

"The way they speak about this is they want to be the dominant power," he said. "They want to have the ability to exert their political influence their military influence, anywhere in the world, so that they can shape the global outcomes to benefit them. When I say them, they mean their party, the Communist Party, not the Chinese people."

The Biden administration's oft-repeated agenda of unwinding former President Donald Trump's work is particularly dangerous with respect to China, and Pompeo is concerned about giving in to the CCP.​

"They certainly are a lot more dependent on the United States today than we are on them, but that may be fleeting," Pompeo said. "And this was the opportunity that President Trump and our team presented to America in the work that we did; we protect American workers, American jobs, American intellectual property."

As for China and Russia making strange bedfellows in temporarily working together, Pompeo sees it as a relationship that ultimately will not stand the test of time.

"We'll see them to work together in the moment for short term objectives, but I believe ultimately, the China-Russia partnership will fall apart because their interests are grossly diverse," Pompeo concluded.

