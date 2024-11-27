Rep. Self to Newsmax: Americans Should Be Confident in Trump, Homan

Americans should be confident in incoming border czar Tom Homan's vow to stop illegal immigration and believe his promises to stand strong against sanctuary cities and states that try to stop President-elect Donald Trump's deportation goals, Rep. Keith Self said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"What a breath of fresh air Tom Homan is," the Texas Republican said on "Wake Up America." "Frankly, federal law is on his side. It is a felony to harbor illegals and he has made that very clear. He's made it very clear that mass deportations are going to happen."

Self added that he hopes the deportations will start with convicted criminals and murderers, "But I have no doubt he's going to be true to his word."

Self also said that he is looking toward Trump restoring the 94 executive orders President Joe Biden overturned dealing with the border.

"Texas has been on its own for almost four years now," said Self. "Texas has been on its own, trying to secure the Texas border with no federal help, so this is a very welcome change to Texas and frankly the entire nation. … I know that the citizens across America and certainly in Texas are going to be looking very carefully to see if Tom Homan is good to his word and if Trump backs him up."

Self further said he thinks that Trump's plans to place 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, two of the biggest trading partners for the United States, will work.

Trump has threatened the tariffs unless the nations clamp down on immigrants and drugs, mainly fentanyl, coming across the U.S. border.

"Look, 29% of Mexico's GDP comes from the United States," while a small percentage of the U.S. GDP depends on Mexico, said Self.

"They have a lot more in stake in these tariffs so I think you will see them react very quickly to President Trump getting into office," he added.

