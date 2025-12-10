Rep. Self to Newsmax: Texas Map Ruling Will Net GOP Five Seats

Republicans could gain five House seats in Texas after a Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for the state to redraw its congressional maps, and that could reshape the 2026 midterm battlefield and expand the GOP's influence in the state, Rep. Keith Self told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Well, frankly, we knew it was going to happen. It makes sense," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early." "We will go from 25 to 30 Republicans. We will add to our largest Republican delegation in Congress, and we will have 30 seats."

Self said the additional seats would strengthen the Texas delegation even as veteran members prepare to leave Congress.

"We're going to lose some tremendous voices. Chairman [Michael] McCaul, Chairman [Jodey] Arrington, in the next term. But we're going to add five seats. I think we will continue to be a major force."

Self was also asked about Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Dallas-area Democrat, after she announced a bid for Senate against Sen. John Cornyn, a longtime Republican.

Crockett has built a national profile through frequent media appearances, and Self framed her candidacy as part of a Democratic Party he said is increasingly driven by its progressive wing.

"Look, the Progressive left controls the Democrat Party today. You look at AOC, you look at Jasmine Crockett. [Vermont Sen.] Bernie Sanders is now the patron saint of the Democrat Party," Self said. "I will tell you, I think that they are making waves across the Democrat Party."

He argued that the party's moderates have lost ground.

"The moderate Democrat is almost a dinosaur today," Self said, adding that he'd be "delighted" if Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Crockett were on the presidential ticket in 2028.

"They now rule the Democrat Party, the Progressive left," he said.

The interview also touched on immigration and cultural issues, long-standing central topics in Texas politics, with Self arguing against Islam and Sharia law.

"It's absolutely anathema, incompatible with the U.S. Constitution, with the ideas contained in the Declaration of Independence, with our rule of law, we are built on the freedom of the individual," Self said.

Self said the United States should be cautious, citing what he described as historical patterns.

"I mean, this is what they do," he said. "History tells us we need to be very cautious about this, and we need to take the steps to defend our Western culture, our Western civilization, built on the freedom of the individual, consistent with civil society. They do not believe that."

On the economy, Self credited President Donald Trump and recent tax legislation with improving conditions, while blaming inflation and other policies under former President Joe Biden.

"Well, I will tell you, the economy is starting to, we're starting to see life in the economy," he said. "It's been less than six months since we passed the Working Families Tax Cuts Act. So we're now starting to see the results."

He said households may feel changes more clearly when they file taxes.

"I think the big change will come when they see their federal income tax returns," he said. "So let's just give it a few more months. We're starting to see the green shoots of it. It's going to explode soon."

