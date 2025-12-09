Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Crockett 'Running in the Wrong State'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned Tuesday that Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is "running in the wrong state" if she believes she can successfully run for Senate without the support of President Donald Trump's voters.

Speaking on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show," Paxton said Crockett's dismissal of Trump voters shows a fundamental misunderstanding of Texas politics.

Paxton argued that Trump's dominance in Texas makes his coalition indispensable for any candidate seeking a Senate seat.

"Well, first of all, she's running in the wrong state if she doesn't think she needs Donald Trump supporters," he said.

"Donald Trump won this state by an overwhelming majority. And if some of those voters aren't voting for her, which they're not going to, she's running in the wrong state.

"She has no chance of winning this election," Paxton said.

He also highlighted what he described as a curious political closeness between Crockett and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who is seeking reelection and faces ongoing skepticism regarding his commitment to Trump's MAGA movement from the GOP's conservative wing.

"It is interesting how close she and John Cornyn are," Paxton said.

"She's also been very complimentary of him, actually saying that he isn't really the Republican he's running as in the primary, he doesn't really believe in the border wall, and he doesn't really believe in Donald Trump.

"And she's actually right about John Cornyn, that's for sure," said Paxton, who is mounting a primary challenge to Cornyn.

For his part, Cornyn said Monday that he expects Crockett to be the Democrat nominee, calling her decision to run "a gift."

Salcedo asked Paxton whether Cornyn is the wrong Republican to face Crockett in a general election, citing years of criticism from grassroots conservatives.

"Yeah, because he doesn't have the support of some of those Trump voters, and he's going to need that," Paxton said.

"Anybody running in a general election in Texas needs those Trump supporters to come out and support them."

He added that Cornyn's perceived breaks from conservative priorities have not gone unnoticed by Texas voters.

"He's going to lose some of those voters that really don't respect him and know that he's been disloyal to our voters on Second Amendment issues, on the border wall, and even on Trump himself," Paxton said.

