Jeff Katz to Newsmax: 'A Little Fearful' About Mamdani

Political commentator Jeff Katz told Newsmax that he's "a little fearful" about the impact of New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Katz told "Newsline" on Monday that a key element of his concern is that Mamdani was even elected. "I'm a little fearful at this point about the judgment of … New Yorkers."

He said, in advance of Mamdani being sworn in on Jan. 1, "There are probably far more questions than there are answers."

But the bottom line, he said, is that the majority of those voting in the election went for Mamdani. "They chose him. Now, I know it wasn't a majority by any stretch of the imagination, right?"

Katz said he understands why many New York residents refused to vote in the mayor race. "There are a lot of people that sat it out.

"There are a lot of people that just couldn't bring themselves to vote for any of the choices there."

He said Mamdani's democratic socialist values will be a hard sell, even to the point of being approved for a security clearance. "I think it would be absolutely incredible to see his request for a security clearance turned down."

Mamdani, said Katz, is a man of unknowns. "There's a lot to unpack with Mamdani, with his background. It's not like he has a long employment background, of course, but he has a lot of very strange relationships that are out there," he said.

Acknowledging that President Donald Trump suggested that full federal funding for New York, with Mamdani at the lead, might prove difficult, Katz said he believes a truce could be reached.

"If anybody can get it done, make some sort of a deal, make some sort of an arrangement to work things out for the benefit of New York, I think it's another New Yorker, President Donald J. Trump," Katz said.

Actor Jon Voight recently posted an emotional plea that New York stand up to Mamdani and the socialist policies he has promised to bring to the city.

"The mayor that has taken over New York City is a Muslim that's going to take down the city that never sleeps, the city of life's dreams, this city that our ancestors brought forth in prosperity and greatness and liberty," said Voight.

