Staten Island Leaders Renew Secession Push After Mamdani Election

Staten Island lawmakers are reviving a long-running effort to have the borough secede from New York City, arguing that Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's win earlier this month has deepened the political divide between the so-called "forgotten borough" and the rest of the city.

State Sen. Andrew Lanza, a Staten Island Republican who has pushed secession legislation since 2008, said the political climate is now aligning with Staten Island's longstanding frustrations.

"The Democratic Socialist could not be further out of sync with the values of communities on Staten Island," Lanza told The New York Post, adding that Democrats may be less motivated to block the effort because losing Staten Island could make it even harder for the city to elect a Republican mayor.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo marked his only win in the race in Staten Island, which was New York City's only borough to choose him over Mamdani, winning 55.4% of the vote, compared to 22.7% for Mamdani and 21.3% for Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Lanza said he plans to "put the foot to the pedal" on the bill in January.

His legislation would not require approval from the New York City Council or a citywide referendum, though he said he would welcome letting Staten Islanders vote again on the issue.

The latest push follows a rally Friday led by Assemblyman Sam Pirozzolo at the former site of the Rose and Crown Tavern in New Dorp, where British soldiers were first read the Declaration of Independence on July 9, 1776.

Pirozzolo read a symbolic "Staten Island Independence Declaration," saying he aimed to capitalize on Mamdani's election.

"We are not declaring war on Manhattan or the rest of New York City, but elections should have some consequences," he said.

Staten Island has flirted with independence since the 1940s.

The borough came closest in 1993, when voters overwhelmingly backed a nonbinding secession referendum by 65%, but the effort collapsed when then-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver refused to advance the required home-rule message from the City Council.

With roughly 500,000 residents, Staten Island is New York City's smallest borough, but as an independent city, it would become the second-largest municipality in New York state.

It also has a larger population than several major U.S. cities, including Miami, Tampa, Oakland, and Cleveland.

Locally, Councilman Frank Morano is drafting legislation directing New York City to study the economic impact of Staten Island becoming an independent municipality.

The measure would not take a position on secession but instead provide a neutral cost-benefit analysis.

Morano estimated about 60% of his constituents support secession, but said he worries that a breakup could lead to higher taxes if the borough must create its own police, fire, and education departments.

"At the same time, I completely understand why so many people feel taken for granted by the rest of the city and want out," Morano said. "This bill is meant to be a balanced approach."

Morano said he ultimately wants voters to have the final word.

"Staten Island should be able to decide its own fate," he said.

"It's the most frustrating thing in the world for Staten Islanders to vote for elected officials, vote for certain policies, and no matter how we vote, we are dismissed by policymakers by the rest of the city," Morano added.