Ramaswamy at RNC: Success Under Trump Will Unite Country

Multimillionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who challenged Donald Trump during the GOP presidential primary, said during his speech Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee that the former president will unite the country through successful policies.

"Donald Trump is the president who will actually unite this country — not through empty words, but through action," said Ramaswamy, who at one time was considered a possible Trump running mate. "Success is unifying. Excellence is unifying. That's who we are as Americans. That's who we've always been."

Ramaswamy, who is of Indian heritage, targeted his message of unity to the Black and legal immigrant communities.

"Our message to Black Americans is this: The media has tried to convince you for decades that Republicans don't care about your communities. But we do," he said. "We want for you what we want for every American: safe neighborhoods, clean streets, good jobs, a better life for your children, and a justice system that treats everyone equally — regardless of your skin color and regardless of your political beliefs.

"Our message to every legal immigrant in this country is this: You're like my parents. You deserve the opportunity to secure a better life for your children in America."

Regarding illegal immigrants, Ramaswamy said, "We will return you to your country of origin — not because you're all bad people, but because you broke the law, and the United States of America was founded on the rule of law."

To Gen Z, he said, "You're going to be the generation that actually saves this country. You want to be a rebel? You want to be a hippie? You want to stick it to the man? Show up on your college campus and try calling yourself a conservative.

"Say you want to get married, have kids, and teach them to believe in God, and pledge allegiance to your country. Because you know what? Fear has been infectious in this country, but courage can be contagious, too. That, too, is what it means to be an American.

"If you're at home and you disagree with everything I just said," he said, "our message to you is this: We will still defend to the death your right to say it, because that is who we are as Americans."