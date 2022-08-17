Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: CDC Overhaul a 'Long Time Coming'

The planned overhaul of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced by Director Rochelle Walensky has been a "long time coming" after the botched response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep. Kat Cammack told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"We have seen thousands of businesses shuttered and people out of business, out of work, as a result of the faulty and patchy guidance — misguidance, I guess you could say — of the CDC, not to mention the lives that have been lost and the ridiculousness of the disruptions," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

The missteps have come "on so many things, including now monkeypox," Cammack added. "It's become a joke, and the credibility of this agency has gone down, so we need a full overhaul."

Cammack said that if the GOP regains control of the House in this fall's elections, there will be "serious investigations" not only into the origin of COVID-19 but into Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Health Director.

Cammack she said that she doesn't think anyone is surprised that the CDC has adjusted its guidance on COVID-19, including on quarantines and screening.

"But I do find that an apology first and foremost is owed to so many people who have been criticized, criticized, ridiculed, and have had life-altering consequences because they questioned the science," said Cammack. "We know that the science wasn't scientific at all or based on any true data or analysis.

"We have a long way to go and rebuilding the trust and the credibility of the CDC, and this is a good first step."

However, Cammack warned that if the agency still wants to "play politics with people's lives, and we've seen them do in the past, then they're going to have the same result."

Cammack said it's also important to remember that the CDC "is at the beck and call of the Biden regime," which is "not about the science" but "about the political agenda and outcome more than anything."

Cammack on Wednesday also commented on the news that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who served as an attorney for former President Donald Trump, has become a target in Georgia's grand jury investigation into claims that Trump interfered in the 2020 election.

"I think anybody, regardless of your party affiliation, wants to get to the bottom of what happened in the 2020 election, and, of course, it seems like Georgia has become ground zero," said Cammack. "It remains to be seen what the outcome is here with former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, but hopefully that doesn't take away the focus from the urgent need for Republicans to take the House back in these midterms come November.

"There are a lot of shiny objects. We've got to keep our eye on the ball, and we need to stay focused on preserving election integrity, moving forward, and getting the House back under Republican control."

