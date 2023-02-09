Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Conservatives Battling Assault on Free Speech

Conservatives have "experienced an assault on free speech," says Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla.

"I mean, heck, that's what the weaponization committee [is for]; we are trying to push back and protect our constitutional rights, and of course, conservatives have been deep platform shadow banned for so long," she told Newsmax TV's "Spice & Co." Thursday about DirecTV deplatforming Newsmax TV.

Cammack said she couldn't wait to sit down and "actually have time to read" a letter GOP lawmakers have signed onto calling out AT&T for it's move to drop Newsmax from its lineup.

