Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Manchin Would Be Right to Delay Spending Bill

Inflation is "killing everyday Americans," and it would be right for Sen. Joe Manchin to follow through with delaying the "Build Back Better" bill until next year, Rep. Kat Cammack said on Newsmax Friday.

"This is 'build back broke' and we're seeing it already," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "If I were Sen. Joe Manchin, I would be holding off for as long as possible. This bill, this whole agenda fundamentally transforms America for the worst, and that is not something that Americans need in the wake of COVID."

Manchin, D-W.Va., who along with Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., have pushed for steep cuts on the bill's initial price tag of $3.5 trillion, is indicating he may want to delay the bill until next year because of the nation's growing inflation.

"When you look at this agenda that the Biden administration is pushing, it harms everyday Americans from all walks of life, and it's wrong for America," said Cammack.

The Congressional Budget Office has not yet scored the planned bill, but Cammack said, "We know that it's over $4 trillion right now ... it spends more than the combined GDP of Mexico and Canada" but bankrupts the United States of America, and that's why we've got to stop this bill from happening."

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill Monday, and Cammack on Friday said she didn't vote for it because it was "not worthy."

"Unfortunately, 13 of my [GOP] colleagues decided that it was worthy of their vote, and that's a shame because this bill, the infrastructure bill, it greases the skids for reconciliation," said Cammack. "It just grows the bureaucracy and continues to bankrupt America and that is shameful because only 6% of this so-called infrastructure bill was actually infrastructure."

Lawmakers, she added, "need to get back to the basics," such as shutting down the border, getting Americans out of Afghanistan, and "producing legislation that is helpful to Americans."

Cammack also insisted that Republicans, and their policies, are who are helping the environment.

"We know that a healthy economy relies on a healthy environment, and so this notion that we're going to have this Green New Deal and it's going to be wonderful and create millions of jobs, that's BS," said Cammack. "These mandates that they're shoving down our throats are going to cost us 84 million jobs around the country."

