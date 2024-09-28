Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump Greatest Threat to Iran

The reason Iran is engaged in an ongoing plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump is because "he is the biggest threat to their terrorist regime," says Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"Imagine four years of Kamala Harris as the commander in chief," Leavitt told Newsmax TV's "Saturday Report."

"The world is laughing at her. She has caved to the far-left pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers in this country. She has been flip flopping on her support for Israel the past four years and throughout her entire career. We need President Trump again who will stand strongly with Israel and send a very clear message to the Iranians that their bloodthirsty terrorists will be shot down."

The Middle East is on fire because of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' policies, said Leavitt.

"Just weeks before the October 7th attack on Israel, Joe Biden transferred $6 billion to the Iranian terrorist regime, which likely was used in the attack on October seventh. And the proxies, the terrorist proxies, Hezbollah and Hamas have been able to get away with their terror reign and killing innocent Israelis, holding even American citizens hostage. None of this would have happened if President Trump were still in the White House," she told Newsmax.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day, which was "“welcome news," said Leavitt.

"It just proves how desperately we need to reelect President Trump," she added.

