Biden Dispatched to Help Flip Red Wisconsin District

Democrats are deploying President Joe Biden to southwestern Wisconsin this week to stump for nominee Kamala Harris by touting his Investing in America agenda.

Biden will visit Westby, Wisconsin, on Thursday in an effort to help flip the red district, which once was a Democrat stronghold, the Washington Examiner reported. The state's 3rd Congressional District, home to Westby in Vernon County, was flipped by Republican nominee Donald Trump in 2016 after historically voting blue, according to the report.

Trump won Wisconsin by 27,000 votes in 2016, becoming the first Republican to win the state since 1984. Though Biden reclaimed the state in 2020, Trump did better in the 3rd Congressional District than he did in 2016, according to the report.

Democrats want it back on their side of the ledger in November.

"He's actually going to participate in the campaign and lay out what the administration has done. That's one of the key things that needs to be emphasized," former Delaware Sen. Ted Kaufman, a longtime adviser of Biden, told CNN. "It's all hands on deck."

The White House said Biden "will deliver remarks highlighting how his Investing in America agenda is benefiting communities across Wisconsin."

Biden has campaigned in Wisconsin at least five times this year, most recently in Madison in July following his debate with Trump, the event that led to his undoing as the Democrat nominee. Wisconsin is one of the seven battleground states that will go a long way toward deciding the election.

Harris began her campaign in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis.