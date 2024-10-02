Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Vance Exceeded Expectations in Debate

Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt praised Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, for his performance in Tuesday's vice presidential debate, saying he "unequivocally won" against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Leavitt said on Newsmax's "National Report" the day after the debate that "last night was a huge win for our team," adding, "The vibes are high at Trump headquarters here in West Palm Beach this morning. ... Vance accomplished the mission and exceeded everyone's expectations."

Leavitt said Vance did well to outline the campaign's "positive vision to make this country wealthy, safe, and strong again while effectively prosecuting the case against [Vice President] Kamala Harris and her failed policies over the past four years."

Leavitt praised Vance for focusing on his personal background.

"He has truly lived the American dream and can relate to the struggles that working-class families like his are facing every single day, and that reality of his life," Leavitt said. "His personality, who he is as a person, really shines through."

Leavitt said Vance "proved why he is ready for prime time, why he and President Trump make the most dynamic presidential ticket in American history, and why Governor Walz and Kamala Harris are not ready to be the leaders of this country."

