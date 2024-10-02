Jason Miller to Newsmax: Vance Called His Shot on Fake-Checks

Jason Miller, senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, “was ready” for when the fact checkers came for him during Tuesday night’s vice presidential candidates’ debate.

“It was unbelievable,” Miller said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America.”

“And here's the thing. If you're going to try to fact check a U.S. senator, maybe don't try to do it on an immigration issue in his own state,” he continued. “You don't think that Sen. Vance knows every detail about TPS [temporary protected status], how that works?”

Miller noted how there are “tens of thousands of people who have been let in this country” who Vice President Kamala Harris had granted TPS to.

“So, they came in illegally, but then they said, we're going to give you temporary protected status. That's what J.D. was talking about,” he said. “So, it's not as though they came in through a legal channel. They were just given essentially a reprieve before they're being sent back. J.D. Vance is going to know this all the way through.”

During the CBS News-hosted debate, moderator Margaret Brennan, who hosts the network’s program “Face the Nation,” tried to fact check Vance on immigration in his home state of Ohio. But Vance wasn’t having it and pushed back on Brennan’s statement that the Haitian migrants that have reportedly overwhelmed Springfield are in the Buckeye State legally.

“One of the things beforehand that J.D. said he was going to do is when they go to the Springfield issue — because we knew that was going to come up — he goes, ‘I'm going to make sure to point out to people that Kamala Harris has turned every community in this country into a border community … and so he was ready for that one,” Miller said.

“The other thing, too, J.D., he's a very, very smart guy. He said, ‘Jason, so the rules are that they can't fact check? Right — on paper.’ And he goes, ‘So that means they're going to fact check.’ And he goes, ‘You know what? I'm going to be ready for when they try to fact check, even though they said they're not going to fact check.’ He was ready.”

Vance pointed out to Brennan that, according to the rules of the debate, he and Democrat rival Tim Walz were supposed to be fact-checking each other. The moderators were meant to be encouraging the candidates to fact check each other instead of doing it themselves.

After he called out CBS for breaking its own rules, Vance’s microphone was cut off by the network.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com