Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Harris-Walz Are Against American Energy

Karoline Leavitt, Trump 2024's national press secretary, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Democrats recently announced presidential ticket has two candidates that are against American energy.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate to challenge former President Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio. Leavitt said that Harris and Walz are "the most radical environment extremist ticket this country has ever seen."

"Kamala Harris herself is on the record saying she wants to ban fracking that will send good paying jobs in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and across our heartland to China. And it will also increase the cost of living in this country. And Tim Walz supports that agenda. He has signed one of the most radical environmental policies in our country's history, a ban on carbon-based fuels by 2040. That's [16] years from now," Leavitt said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Leavitt warned viewers that the Harris-Walz agenda will "be devastating to hardworking families who are already suffering from Bidenomics."

"She may want to try and run from her record now, but we have her and Tim Walz on the record proving just how dangerously liberal of a ticket they are. And if Americans want more money back in their pocketbooks, if you want to make gasoline cheap again and see America be energy dominant, there's only one choice on the ballot, and that choice is now President Donald J. Trump," Leavitt added.

