Leavitt to Newsmax: People 'See Truth' About Biden

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, said Tuesday that it's "insulting" for the White House to push fiction about altered video clips of President Joe Biden's missteps and stumbles, telling Newsmax that Americans can see the truth for themselves.

The White House asserted Monday that every video the past few weeks that has shown Biden to be confused, addled, or frozen in time has one simple explanation — "cheap fakes." Or, in layman's terms, edited video clips.

"There is nothing fake or edited about these videos. These videos of Joe Biden are accurate, factual, visual representations of our declining commander in chief," Leavitt told "Prime News" and guest host Rick Leventhal. "And frankly, it is insulting to the American people that the Biden campaign continues to push this lie."

Leavitt said Biden's administration and campaign operation are making a big bet that most Americans are gullible.

"And it's not just Joe Biden's declining cognitive ability that the Biden campaign is lying about every day. They're also doing the same thing when it comes to policy," Leavitt said. "We often hear the Biden White House say that the economy is working for everyday Americans. No, it isn't. … They also tell us that the border is secure. No, it is not. That is another lie.

"And Americans can clearly see that our border is anything but secure. And this is their strategy — to continue to gaslight American voters into not believing what they see," Leavitt added. "And that's why Joe Biden is losing to President Trump in the polls."

Further, Leavitt said the White House has a willing partner to push its cheap fakes agenda.

"We have a mainstream media in this country that is covering for Joe Biden, that does not honestly report about his lack of mental acuity. In fact, they are running with the Biden White House's propaganda that some of these videos are edited or misleading, which is utterly ridiculous and false," Leavitt said.

"But again, Americans see the truth. They believe their own eyes and that's why the majority of Americans don't think Joe Biden is fit to lead this country for another four years."

