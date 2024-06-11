Rep. Good to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Was 'Sacrificial Lamb'

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Hunter Biden's conviction on three felony charges in Delaware is not the biggest problem the first family is facing.

"Clearly, this was small potatoes here with Hunter Biden," Good said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "The Biden crime family is the most corrupt family in the history of the presidency, certainly in modern times."

"We've never had a sitting president in modern times accused, with a tremendous amount of evidence, of bribery, influence peddling, corruption on this level, having made millions of dollars off corrupt business relationships in China, Ukraine, Russia, and so forth, and so, that's the real issue," he said. "And I think this is, 'Let's give up Hunter as the sacrificial lamb here. Let's give him up and try to pretend like we're meting out justice fairly, or a blind justice' when everybody knows that's not the case. There's real serious crimes implicating the president that needs to be pursued with the full force of the law."

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden, 54, was convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when he falsely claimed on a mandatory gun-purchase form that he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

He was found guilty of lying to a federally-licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the form by saying he was not a drug user and illegally possessing the firearm for 11 days.

The Wilmington, Delaware, jury deliberated for about three hours over the course of two days.

Good's opinion was shared by a number of conservative voices on the social media platform X following the verdict.

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called the verdict a "smoke screen" in a post Tuesday afternoon.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again: the Hunter Biden trial was a sham," Ramaswamy wrote. "It's a smoke screen to legitimize the Trump conviction & to deflect attention from the Biden family's actual likely crimes: selling off our foreign policy to make their family rich. Don't fall for it."

"Don't get it twisted – they went after Hunter on this, so they don't have to go after him on crimes that would bring down Biden," Comfortably Smug said, seemingly referring to President Joe Biden. "Don't take your eyes off the ball."

The judge did not set a date for sentencing, but added that it usually occurs within 120 days.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com