Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Hunter Gun Case Distracts From Laptop

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the 2024 Trump campaign, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Hunter Biden's gun case distracted from the "mountain of evidence" on his laptop.

"This entire trial has been a major distraction from the real crimes of the corrupt Biden crime family. Let's take a step back and remember that Joe Biden himself, on a debate stage with President [Donald] Trump, denied the existence of the Hunter Biden laptop," Leavitt stated to "American Agenda."

"He said in numerous television interviews that his son's laptop may be Russian disinformation. Yet the laptop was used in this case as a key piece of evidence to prove, yes, Hunter is guilty of these gun charges, but also on that laptop is a mountain of evidence proving that not only Hunter Biden, but Joe Biden himself, our president, is guilty of far worse than gun charges."

Hunter Bidens's laptop, once said to contain "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation," was admitted as evidence in the first son's gun trial. The laptop itself contains a trove of emails and texts between Hunter's business associates, President Joe Biden, alleged Chinese spies, and more.

"There was the laptop, the silver MacBook 13 Pro, sitting in the courtroom being held aloft by prosecutor, being shown to an FBI agent to identify as a Hunter Biden's laptop that was, in her words, 'abandoned' at a local commuter repair store — just as we said almost four years ago," Miranda Devine, the journalist who first broke the story about the laptop, said Sunday.

