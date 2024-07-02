Leavitt to Newsmax: Jill Biden Has to Answer for Lies

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, told Newsmax on Tuesday that first lady Jill Biden has to answer for "lying" to the American people about her husband's cognitive decline.

But the bigger issue, Leavitt told "Prime News," is that as her husband's caretaker, it's incumbent on Jill Biden to convince President Joe Biden to step down as the party's nominee. Instead, it's more likely she and the president's family will "shuffle him over the finish line in November."

"The right thing for Jill Biden to do is to sit her husband down and say, 'It's time to go enjoy some sunsets and some ice cream in Delaware.' But Jill Biden will not do that," Leavitt told guest host Lidia Curanaj.

"And now, reportedly, Hunter Biden has also been popping up in meetings at the White House. Why is the president's convicted felon son and former crack addict at the White House engaging in these meetings?" Leavitt asked. "Because Jill and Hunter and the entire Biden corrupt crime family are power hungry. And how are they going to continue to make money if they don't have power and access to sell to foreign business leaders around the world?"

Congressional Republicans accuse Hunter of being the ringleader of selling influence to President Biden, dating to his time as vice president.

"They have made their entire fortune off of selling Joe Biden's influence. And so they'll do everything they can to shuffle him over the finish line in November, even if it means rolling him in a wheelchair, which is honestly sad," Leavitt added. "And the mainstream media needs to ask really tough questions of Jill Biden about what she's known about her husband's cognitive state and why she, as first lady, has also been lying to the American people about it."

