Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump Draws Crowds 'From All Backgrounds'

Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax on Thursday night that no matter where former President Donald Trump goes, "he draws massive, enthusiastic crowds of Americans from all backgrounds."

Earlier in the evening, Trump ventured into the heart of the Democratic stronghold of New York to hold a campaign rally in the Bronx. Leavitt, the Trump campaign's national press secretary, told "Eric Bolling The Balance" it "is really incredible to witness this political movement."

"There is more spirit and enthusiasm for President Trump than there has ever been before," she said. "We see it in the Bronx, we see it in Harlem, we see it midtown Manhattan, Michigan, Miami, Florida."

Leavitt said Trump is pulling support from Americans of all backgrounds because he has a message that is universal.

"Hispanic Americans, Black Americans, women, men, young voters, it doesn't matter. Because ultimately, all Americans want the same thing. They want peace around this world, they want prosperity."

Leavitt promised voters that all the success that Trump had in his first term would be duplicated if he is elected in November.

"They [the voters] want more money in their pocketbook at the end of a hard-earned working week, they don't want our southern border to be run over by illegal immigrants, and they want to be put first," she said. "And that's exactly what President Trump offers."

