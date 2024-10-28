WATCH TV LIVE

Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump MSG Rally 'Epic Night'

By    |   Monday, 28 October 2024 07:02 PM EDT

Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign national press secretary, told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump's New York rally over the weekend made for "an epic night."

Leavitt said on "Wake Up America" that Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday "was an epic night," going on to praise former first lady Melania Trump for her "phenomenal" speech in what Leavitt called a "surprise appearance" at the event.

"Last night was an epic night," she said. "There is nothing more iconic in New York City than Donald Trump in Madison Square Garden."

She added, "Mrs. Trump's appearance on the stage, surprise appearance I may add, was phenomenal."

Leavitt went on to praise the former first lady as "classy" and "gracious," saying, "She's beautiful, and I loved what she said about New York, how it's a city of hopes and dreams. And she said people run from office building to office building in this city in search of success, and that success is deteriorating under Democrat policies, because of the crime."

She criticized Democrats as being "weak on crime," over "the defund the police policies, the sanctuary city policies."

Leavitt said, "President Trump announced last night he's going to outlaw sanctuary cities when he's commander-in-chief again."

She said Trump "brought it home last night talking about our closing pitch to the American people," which is that Vice President "Kamala Harris broke the border. She broke the economy. She broke our standing on the world stage. Only President Trump can fix it."

Monday, 28 October 2024 07:02 PM
