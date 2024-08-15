Slain Marine's Mother-in-Law to Newsmax: Afghanistan a 'Catastrophic Failure'

The withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2021 wasn't the "extraordinary success" that President Joe Biden called it, as it was a "catastrophic failure," Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee, one of 13 Americans who died at the Abbey Gate terrorist bombing, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"It was a catastrophic failure, which is also what our government and Congress have determined in their investigation, is that this was a catastrophic failure," Shamblin said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"We're still sending billions of dollars to this day to Afghanistan," she added. "We just saw their parade celebrating what we left there. And for them to call this a success is disgusting."

Shamblin said her family has not gotten an explanation from the White House about what happened on Aug. 26, 2021, when the service members were killed at the Kabul airport, nor have the other families.

She described her late daughter-in-law, who was married to her son, Jared Gee, as a "superstar."

"She was a ray of light," Shamblin said. "She had a positive attitude. That was infectious. And our family misses her every single day."

Shamblin spoke at the Republican National Convention in July, where she said that the family did not hear from Biden, but that former President Donald Trump spent hours with their family.

"I was shocked to spend that time with President Trump," she told Newsmax. "The empathy and care that he showed us and continues to show us is in stark contrast to what we are getting from the current administration. We have heard nothing ever in three years from Vice President [Kamala] Harris, and it's disgusting. She should be ashamed of herself."

Shamblin also said she agrees "100%" that the Democratic National Convention's timing later this month was set to gloss over the administration's failures in the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"It doesn't help that you have people that were in the administration who are now writing books calling us liars," she said. "They have a system-wide cover-up, and it's not OK. They can't attack Gold Star parents and people who have died defending their freedoms and then turn their backs. It's disgusting."

Shamblin also said that she does not believe Biden or Harris "have the first idea" of the names of the 13 service members that died "at the behest of the administration that's in the White House right now."

She added that she fears that if Harris wins the presidential election, nothing will change.

"My biggest fear is we're going to continue doing what we're doing, sending billions of American taxpayer dollars to a Taliban terrorist group that is after our entire country and calling it a success," said Shamblin. "They're burying their heads in the sand, and the cost of that is going to be more bodies coming home covered in flags, more service members dead."

