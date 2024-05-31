Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Joe Biden Targeted Donald Trump

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign told Newsmax on Friday Trump is being targeted by his political opponents.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Leavitt noted President Joe Biden's "creepy evil smile" when asked about targeting Trump.

Trump was convicted of 34 felony charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election by paying for the silence of a porn actor who claimed they had an affair. The trial and subsequent conviction marked the first time a former president has been tried or convicted in a criminal case.

"He gave that smile and ushered away, knowing exactly what he… pulled off," Leavitt said. "The Democrats know exactly what they are doing."

Leavitt noted that Hillary Clinton had FEC violations and deleted her emails when she served as secretary of state but was never charged with any crimes, while prosecutors extended the statute of limitations Trump's crimes by charging him with a felony.

"Americans see this sham trial for what it is," Leavitt said. "It's a show trial, it's election interference. They… persecute him like a criminal six months before the election. It's a damn shame."

Leavitt said he believes Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw Trump's criminal trial and will sentence him in July, wants him to go to prison.

"He is a highly conflicted partisan judge," Leavitt said. "I was in that courtroom, and you could see the disdain the judge had for President Trump. He should've recused himself from the beginning, but of course, he didn't, because he's part of the plan."

