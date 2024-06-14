WATCH TV LIVE

Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Biden's Condition 'an Embarrassment'

Friday, 14 June 2024 08:57 PM EDT

Trump 2024 national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden's physical stumbles and verbal gaffes are "an embarrassment to our country."

This week Biden attended the Group of Seven Summit with other world leaders. Video from the events showed Biden appearing unaware of his surroundings and generally confused. Leavitt said that Biden's "cognitive decline is indefensible."

"This has real dangerous repercussions. Not only are our allies clearly worried about Joe Biden as they usher him around, our adversaries are watching this and plotting how they can continue to take advantage of our very week and incompetent commander in chief," she said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Host Ed Henry filled in for Rob Schmitt and asked former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to react to Jill Biden's claiming her husband is "one of the most effective presidents of our lives."

"Look, I have a simple question," Huckabee said. "Would you let Joe Biden babysit your grandchildren and drive them to the ice cream store by himself? And the answer is not, I don't think so.

"It's never been more important to reelect [former] President [Donald] Trump, who has the strength and the stamina to lead our country back to greatness in another four years," Leavitt added.

Friday, 14 June 2024 08:57 PM
